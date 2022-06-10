Azerbaijan confirms 16 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijan has detected 16 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,863 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,076 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 72 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,351 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,918,939 tests have been conducted so far.