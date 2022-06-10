Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Some 1,731 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 259 citizens, the second dose to 143, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,212 citizens. Some 117 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,741,589 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,489 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,665 people - the second dose, 3,293,172 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,263 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.