Azerbaijan to allocate payments for disabled veterans of first Karabakh war (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The lump-sum payment in the amount of 120 manat ($70.59) per person, will be allocated for the disabled Azerbaijanis of the first Karabakh war, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) Himalay Mamishov said, Trend reports.

"The lump-sum payment rules have been prepared and submitted to state bodies. Currently, the Fund considers developing electronic payment form. Individuals, whose documents are not included in the system, will be able to submit paper documents, as well as to apply to local branches of the SSPF or DOST Centers," he stated.