BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku ended on June 12, Trend reports.

Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing team won the race. Red Bull's Sergio Perez came in second, followed by George Russell from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku was held from June 10 through June 12.