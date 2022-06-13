Azerbaijan reports no new COVID-19 cases for the second time since pandemic began

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan has detected no new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,884 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,094 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 75 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,150 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,924,498 tests have been conducted so far.