Azerbaijani Health Ministry holds meeting with Turkish delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. A meeting with a delegation of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye (DEIK) was held at the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Teymur Musayev stressed the mutual support of Turkiye and Azerbaijan to each other. Expressing satisfaction with the interaction between Turkiye and Azerbaijan in the field of medicine, Musayev recalled the visit of Azerbaijani Health Ministry delegation to Turkiye in May 2022.

"Within the framework of a two-day visit, we conducted productive discussions at a meeting with Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca. We also got acquainted with the activities leading medical institutions of the fraternal country," he said.

The minister called it useful to study the experience of Turkiye in all areas of healthcare, noting that the future development of healthcare will be connected to digitalization.

"The experience of Turkiye in this area is invaluable. The Turkish model in this area is exemplary," Musayev noted.

DEIK representatives expressed interest in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan in the fields of medical tourism, and research in the field of digital transformation of healthcare.

During the meeting, a productive exchange of views took place between Azerbaijan and Turkiye on cooperation in the field of healthcare and joint projects. At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to develop cooperation.