Specially equipped helicopter of ASG Helicopter Services involved in shooting of Formula 1 for the first time (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. For the first time, modern Agusta Westland AW109SP helicopter of “ASG Helicopter Services” was involved in professional aerial shooting of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which took place in Baku on June 10-12.

This type of helicopter is equipped with specialized photo and video equipment to perform high quality aerial shooting.

It is also equipped with a satellite navigation system, which allows using it in any weather conditions and lighting.

Thanks to the technical capabilities of the helicopter, as well as modern aerial photography equipment, Formula 1 film crew successfully captured images of high-speed race cars. Through the camera control panel installed in the helicopter, all footage of the race was broadcast live.

The aerial footage has also been of great help to Formula 1 experts in assessing and analyzing various situations or incidents during the race.

You can watch the professional aerial footage of the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix held in Baku in the video at the following link:

Note that the airline has many years of experience in general aviation. “ASG Helicopter Services” is one of the most modern aviation enterprises of Azerbaijan.

With the help of the airline's helicopters, helicopter aerial shooting of the First European Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, FIFA football matches, and Tour de Azerbaijan cycling races were carried out.

The Company's aircraft fleet deployed at Zabrat Airport consists of Agusta Westland AW-139 helicopters in Air Ambulance, Sikorsky S-92A, Leonardo Helicopters AW139, AW109SP, MI-8 AMT, Airbus Helicopters AS-332L1, Airbus Helicopters EC-155B1 and Cessna 172S aircraft.

The personnel of “ASG Helicopter Services” is always ready to meet the customer's wishes with the utmost precision in a cost-effective manner and using the minimum time. Prioritizing safety, prospects and long-term cooperation, the airline is pleased to provide quality service.