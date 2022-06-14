Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, nine patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,903 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,103 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 85 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,217 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,926,715 tests have been conducted so far.