European Azerbaijan School primary students take part in “World Environment Day” project (PHOTO)

On 13 June European Azerbaijan School Primary Students took part on the “World Environment Day” project at the Libraff Park Academy organized by Libraff and WWF.

Held annually on 5 June since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

As the world’s leading conservation organization, WWF works in nearly 100 countries. WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.

The representative of WWF Fuad Hatamov informed the children about the importance of Environment protection and effective use of ecological resources to save the planet and ecosystem.

Following, Vusala Aliyeva, the designer and painter of the Libraff chain of stores had a painting session teaching the ways how to draw flowers and their parts by line correctly.

Then children were asked to draw a picture on the topic of how they see nature. Students created interesting and colourful works and shared their impressions explaining their opinions.

Throughout the event WWF mascot- Panda was walking among the students and entertained them.

In the end, WWF distributed an interesting book for children which will help them to learn new knowledge about Environment care.