Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Some 1,265 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 198 citizens, the second dose to 148, while the third dose and the next doses to 802 citizens. Some 117 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,753,387 vaccine doses were administered, 5,352,263 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,852,231 people – the second dose, 3,300,756 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,137 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.