WHO plans delivering tests for monkeypox diagnosing to Azerbaijan – representative (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published at 14:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Thousands of tests to diagnose monkeypox are to be delivered to Azerbaijan, Head of World Health Organization (WHO) representative office in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports.

She noted that government of Azerbaijan appealed to WHO in this regard.

“There are several types of this disease. It is still being studied which type of monkeypox is more actively spreading. We are cooperating with Azerbaijani Health Ministry and Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB). The tests will be delivered in a short time,” Harmanci said.

Harmanci noted that at present Azerbaijan is facing no threat in regards to monkeypox, vaccination of entire population against this disease is not a subject to discussion.

"Research into monkeypox is underway. People in high-risk groups can be encouraged to get vaccinated, but there is no need to vaccinate the entire population," she said.

Harmanci added that monkeypox is not as dangerous as COVID-19, but the situation should be kept under control.