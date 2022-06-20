Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan has detected 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 patient has recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,015 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,165 of them have recovered, and 9,716 people have died. Currently, 134 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,490 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,940,145 tests have been conducted so far.