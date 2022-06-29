Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Some 2,292 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 490 citizens, the second dose to 269, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,349 citizens. Some 184 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,764,407 vaccine doses were administered, 5,354,028 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,487 people – the second dose, 3,307,795 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,097 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.