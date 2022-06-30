Presentation by AZTUGEM focusing on the staff training in logistics (PHOTO)

AZTUGEM Training and Education Center, specializing in staff training in logistics, presented its business profile to the audience within an event hosted by HYATT Regency Hotel in “Guba” Hall on June 28th, 2022.

The event was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Vocational Education Agency under the Ministry of Education, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association, the Azerbaijan Technical University, as well as local companies involved in logistics and transportation, the management and media representatives of the Caspian Energy Club networking platform.

First of all, the guests watched a showreel of AZTUGEM Training and Education Center. Then, the official guests emphasized the efficiency of staff training, as well as the need to train new skilled experts in this area as part of the execution of priority titled “Improvement of the logistics operations” under the Strategic Road Map for development of logistics and trade in the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev dated on December 6th, 2016. They noted that the Center’s new, advanced, and innovative curriculum, based on international experience, will contribute to the staff training in logistics.

Then, the book was introduced to the guests titled Driver's Guide in International Road Cargo Transportation (Beynəlxalq avtomobil yük daşımalarında sürücü bələdçisi), co-produced by Azerbaijan Technical University, AZTUGEM Training and Education Center, and TUGEM Eğitim ve Danışmanlık Company.

It should be noted that AZTUGEM LLC is the first accredited profit-driven educational institution of Türkiye in the field of Knowledge Transfer (Knowhow) acting pursuant to franchising agreement with TUGEM Eğitim ve Danışmanlık. The Company is a training and educational institution providing staff training and retraining services in logistics and transport.

The primary goal of AZTUGEM is to contribute to sustainable development concept through efficient use of human capital in logistics both in our country and across the region by training and retraining staff based on flexible, customer-oriented, productive, and experience-based educational program.

AZTUGEM and TUGEM Eğitim ve Danışmanlık certified and entered 21 logistics specialists into the AZTUGEM Training and Education Center's Trainer-Teacher database as a result of the 17-day training program titled “Training Program for Trainer” (Eğiticinin Eğitimi Proqramı).