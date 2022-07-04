Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Some 41 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into one citizen, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 40 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 13,772,531 vaccine doses were administered, 5,356,989 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,386 people – the second dose, 3,311,443 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,713 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.