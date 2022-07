On 13 July, Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan, Mr. Viktor Szederkényi presented the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary to Mr. Elshad Nassirov, Vice President for Investments and Marketing of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

The award ceremony took place at the Embassy of Hungary in Baku. Elshad Nassirov has received the Hungarian state award in recognition of his role in the development of Hungarian-Azerbaijani energy relations.