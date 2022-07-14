WHO Azerbaijan issues recommendations on COVID-19 booster shots for autumn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued recommendations on the COVID-19 booster shots for the autumn season, the WHO Azerbaijan Office told Trend.

The European Technical Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (ETAGE) recommends the world's countries to boost vaccination with two initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and one booster dose in accordance with the vaccination strategy.

The countries of the world should follow WHO guidance to ensure additional protection, minimize the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, as well as to maximize the resilience of healthcare services, the statement said.

WHO recommendations include administering a second booster dose (fourth dose) of the COVID-19 vaccine to persons over the age of 5 years who are moderately or severely compromised, to anyone who has been in contact with them, and those who are at particular risk, including the elderly, health-care workers, and pregnant women.

The WHO Country Office shared the latest COVID-19 vaccination recommendations with local health-care partners, the statement said.