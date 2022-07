BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. TM 62 P truck of Azerbaijan’s Azersun Holding LLC hit an anti-tank mine in the liberated Dagh Tumas village, Jabrayil district on July 14, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to ANAMA, the truck’s driver, a resident of Imishli district Shamil Mammadov, born in 1996, was injured and hospitalized following the mine explosion.