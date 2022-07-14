Azerbaijani driver seriously injured following mine explosion in Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region received information that Shamil Mammadov, born in 1996, was blown up by a mine at about 13:00 (GMT+4), on July 14, in the territory of liberated from the occupation Jabrayil region, the prosecutor's office of Jabrayil region told Trend.

The prosecutor's office said that during the preliminary investigation it was established that the driver of Azerbaijani Azersun Holding LLC Shamil Mammadov received serious bodily injuries as a result of an explosion of a truck driven by him on an anti-tank mine in the village of Dag Tumas of the Jabrayil region.

The prosecutor's office of the Jabrayil region is investigating this fact.