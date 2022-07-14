Azerbaijan confirms 174 more COVID-19 cases, 62 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan has detected 174 new COVID-19 cases, 62 patients have recovered, and three citizens have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,092 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,831 of them have recovered, and 9,722 people have died. Currently, 539 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,911 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,994,425 tests have been conducted so far.