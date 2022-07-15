Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at Grand Prix tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Judo Grand Prix tournament continues in Croatian Zagreb city, Trend reports.

On the first day of the tournament, one of the Azerbaijani judokas, Yashar Najafov, successfully performed. The athlete, who competes in the 66 kg weight category, won the gold medal of the Grand Prix tournament, defeating his Italian rival Matteo Piras in the final.

More than 500 athletes from 69 countries participate in the three-day competition. Azerbaijan is represented by 14 judokas at the tournament.