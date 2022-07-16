Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Some 2,168 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 443 citizens, the second dose to 195 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,303 citizens. Some 227 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,789,842 vaccine doses were administered, 5,361,284 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,073 people – the second dose, 3,321,239 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 251,246 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.