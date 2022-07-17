Azerbaijan confirms 190 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan has detected 190 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,588 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,998 of them have recovered, and 9,723 people have died. Currently, 867 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,893 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,002,575 tests have been conducted so far.