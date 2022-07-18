No-one vaccinated in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,791,605 vaccine doses were administered, 5,361,595 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,181 people – the second dose, 3,322,358 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 251,471 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.