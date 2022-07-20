Azerbaijan confirms 277 more COVID-19 cases, 91 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijan has detected 277 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 795,190 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,181 of them have recovered, and 9,727 people have died. Currently, 1,282 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,523 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,011,596 tests have been conducted so far.