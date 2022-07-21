...
Azerbaijan confirms 305 more COVID-19 cases, 175 recoveries

Azerbaijan confirms 305 more COVID-19 cases, 175 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan has detected 305 new COVID-19 cases, 175 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 795,495 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,356 of them have recovered, and 9,729 people have died. Currently, 1,410 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,484 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,015,080 tests have been conducted so far.

