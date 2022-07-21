Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. A total of 2,232 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 424 citizens, the second dose to 156 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,383 citizens. Some 269 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,798,492 vaccine doses were administered, 5,362,991 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,720 people – the second dose, 3,326,543 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 252,238 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.