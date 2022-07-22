Azercell congratulates media workers with National Press and Journalism Day!

The leading mobile operator presents 5GB data pack to journalists on their professional holiday

July 22 is the day of establishment of the Azerbaijani Press, which played an exceptional role in the promotion of national and humanistic values in the country.

On the occasion of their professional holiday Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, traditionally presents media workers with special gifts. On July 22-23, all users of the "Mediacell" tariff as well as media workers who participated in the second Karabakh War, will receive 5GB data pack from Azercell as a gift. To activate the gift pack, the users will need to send the keyword 1875 to the short number 2723.

On the National Press and Journalism Day, Azercell paid its deep respect to the memory of the media martyrs Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov, who have been killed while performing their professional duties. The family members of the journalists have been presented with special gifts from the company.

In 2011 recognizing the importance of communication in media’s daily operation Azercell has introduced "Mediacell” - a special tariff pack for media workers. Azercell has implemented many projects and organized specialized workshops and training sessions for journalists to contribute to the development of media workers’ professional skills. So far, about 550 media workers have participated in the English language courses specifically organized by Azercell for journalists. The leading mobile operator has also carried out numerous initiatives to support journalists who delivered Azerbaijan’s position and unbiased news to our compatriots and to the world during the Patriotic War.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC congratulates the representatives of this honorable profession and wishes them success in their important and responsible work!