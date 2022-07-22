Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. A total of 2,210 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 417 citizens, the second dose to 113 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,416 citizens. Some 264 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,800,702 vaccine doses were administered, 5,363,408 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,833 people – the second dose, 3,327,959 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 252,502 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.