Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 cases, 68 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerbaijan has detected 102 new COVID-19 cases, 68 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 796,576 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,908 of them have recovered, and 9,735 people have died. Currently, 1,933 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,860 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,025,998 tests have been conducted so far.