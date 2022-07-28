Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. A total of 2,106 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 406 citizens, the second dose to 121 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,332 citizens. Some 247 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,812,358 vaccine doses were administered, 5,365,873 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,467 people – the second dose, 3,335,146 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,872 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.