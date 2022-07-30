Azerbaijani Armed Forces come under fire in direction of Kalbajar (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijani Armed Forces came under fire in direction of Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

On the morning of July 30, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the Yenikend settlement of the Basarkechar region shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Demirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region from various weapons.

The units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures, the opposing fire was suppressed, the Ministry of Defense said.