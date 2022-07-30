Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. A total of 1,994 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 340 citizens, the second dose to 164 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,241 citizens. Some 249 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,816,323 vaccine doses were administered, 5,366,563 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,770 people – the second dose, 3,337,654 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 254,336 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.