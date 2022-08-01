Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. A total of six people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into one citizens, the second dose to one citizen, while the third dose and the next doses were received by four citizens.

Totally, up until now, 13,818,011 vaccine doses were administered, 5,366,777 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,890 people – the second dose, 3,338,788 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 254,556 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.