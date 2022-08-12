Azerbaijan confirms 520 more COVID-19 cases, 518 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Azerbaijan has detected 520 new COVID-19 cases, 518 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 804,165 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 791,203 of them have recovered, and 9,768 people have died. Currently, 3,194 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,446 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,088,294 tests have been conducted so far.