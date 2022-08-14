...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)

Society Materials 14 August 2022 16:36 (UTC +04:00)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
Read more

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova won a bronze medal in rhythmic gymnastics competition at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Agamirova came in second in the exercise with a ball.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Alina Gozalova, who also performed in the finals of the exercise with a ball, took the fourth place.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more