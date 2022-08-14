Zohra Agamirova wins bronze in ball exercise (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova won a bronze medal in rhythmic gymnastics competition at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Agamirova came in second in the exercise with a ball.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Alina Gozalova, who also performed in the finals of the exercise with a ball, took the fourth place.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.