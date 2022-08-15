Another Azerbaijani athlete advances to next stage of judo competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani judoka Nariman Mirzayev has advanced to the next stage of the competitions at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Mirzayev defeated the Tajik athlete Muhammadrahim Sarakhonov with ippon.

Previously, Azerbaijani judokas Konul Aliyeva and Balabay Aghayev have also advanced to the next stage of the competitions.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.