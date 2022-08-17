...
Society Materials 17 August 2022 16:50 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 710 more COVID-19 cases, 503 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan has detected 710 new COVID-19 cases, 503 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 806,472 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 793,268 of them have recovered, and 9,777 people have died. Currently, 3,427 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,852 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,106,376 tests have been conducted so far.

