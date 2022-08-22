Azerbaijan confirms 144 more COVID-19 cases, 112 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan has detected 144 new COVID-19 cases, 112 patients have recovered, and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 808,713 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 795,222 of them have recovered, and 9,793 people have died. Currently, 3,698 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,280 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,122,716 tests have been conducted so far.