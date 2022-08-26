Azerbaijan confirms 542 more COVID-19 cases, 501 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Azerbaijan has detected 542 new COVID-19 cases, 501 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 811,131 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 797,668 of them have recovered, and 9,796 people have died. Currently, 3,667 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,659 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,138,810 tests have been conducted so far.