Azerbaijani Committee against Torture conducts monitoring in pre-trial detention center of State Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijani Committee against Torture conducted monitoring in the pre-trial detention center and temporary detention facility of the State Security Service, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijani Committee against Torture Elchin Shirinov told Trend.

He noted that member of the committee met up with persons being held in pre-trial detention center and got acquainted with conditions of detention.

"A monitoring was conducted together with the Chairman of Azerbaijani Committee against Torture Tural Huseynov. During the monitoring, it was found that the detention center has been repaired. All the necessary conditions have been created for the detainees. A large gym, a walking area have been created on the territory, the dining room and kitchen have been renovated. The cells have been repaired and bathrooms have been created, televisions have been installed, the ventilation system has been improved," Shirinov said.

He noted that meetings were held with each of the detained persons during the monitoring.

"The detainees said that normal conditions have been created for them. They added that during the day time for sports is allocated for them. Each detainee has a separate lawyer. Three meals a day have been provided, conditions have been created for telephone communication with family members," deputy chairman added.

The representative of the committee added that in the detention center they met with the former deputy head of the Main Customs Department for Energy Resources and Maritime Transport of the State Customs Committee Rashad Babayev, ex-head of the Main Operational Investigation Department of the State Customs Committee, Major General Masum Rasulov and other detainees. None of them complained about the conditions of detention.