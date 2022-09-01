Embassy of India organises Exclusive Fashion Show presenting “Indian Creativity on the Ramp” (PHOTO)

Embassy of India, Baku in collaboration with ANM Exhibitions, organised an Exclusive Fashion Show presenting “Indian Creativity on the Ramp” at JW Marirott Absheron on 31 August 2022.

Charge d’Affaires in the Embassy of India, Baku, Vinay Kumar informed that the event was organised as a part of the series of events being organised by the Embassy of India to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence, under the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. A large number of Indian and Azerbaijani guests, including Government officials, representatives from Chambers of Commerce, business people and media personnel attended the event.

The Fashion Show was directed and choreographed by Anup Banerjea and presented by the expert designers from India - Sudesh Chabra of CTC Mall, Harmeet & Japnah Gambhir of Majestic by Japnah, Bhavna Sharma of DeBeau and Samant Chauhan. Indian Sarees, Bridal Lehangas & Cholies, Salwar Suits, Western Party Wear Collection, Hi-Fashion Wear Gowns, Flowing Gown, Dresses inspired by Nature and Creative Expressions, all showcased by the local Azerbaijani girls, were the major attractions during the show.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Kumar highlighted that India is the world’s second-largest producer of textiles and garments. The textiles and apparel industry contribute 2.3% to India’s GDP and 12% to exports. India’s textile and apparel exports (including handicrafts) stood at US$ 44.4 billion in the last financial year, with an annual increase of 41%. Around 45 million people in India are working in textile and hand-looms sector.

He believed that there is a huge scope for cooperation between Indian and Azerbaijan in the textile and apparel sector. The Fashion Show has introduced to the warm and friendly people of Azerbaijan the strength of the Indian textiles industry and this will facilitate the growth of overall bilateral economic relations between the two countries, he emphasized.

Mr. Kumar also requested the spectators to visit the Best of India exhibition at Baku Sports Hall during 02-12 September 2022 to look at the high quality Products and Services from India. The visitors can also enjoy the live Exclusive Fashion Shows during the first three days of the exhibition at 01:00 PM and 04:00 PM, free of charge.