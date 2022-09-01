Water supply to all facilities in Lachin to be set up before September 10 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Water supply to all facilities in Lachin will be set up before September 10, the head of the press service of Azersu OJSC Anar Jabrayilli told reporters, Trend reports.

"All pumps supplying water to Lachin were dismantled and the pumping station building was destroyed. The main water line was discovered, and works on restoring the water supply to Lachin city using alternative sources were carried out. However, it was found out that water doesn't the city. It turned out that a section of water pipe with a diameter of 325 mm was cut, so that water wouldn't enter the city. In order to provide servicemen with drinking water, Azersu OJSC immediately sent three water carriers. Azersu OJSC created a location to supply drinking water from an alternative source. Currently, machines supply Lachin city with water," he said.

Jabrayilli added that currently the water supply network in Lachin city is being inspected.

"Although there are water reservoirs, they are not being used. Therefore, Azersu OJSC wants to supply water to settlements along the new lines. The machinery and equipment necessary for the construction of the new line have already been delivered to the district and the construction of a new water pipeline to supply water to these districts is already starting. Work on the water supply to other liberated areas of the Lachin district started last year. More than 13 kilometers of water supply with pipes of various diameters have already been laid on the territory of Lachin. These territories are already provided with drinking water. The goal is to fully provide water facilities in Lachin city. That means that there is enough water in these territories. Today Azersu OJSC isn't planning to supply water from artesian wells in this area. The water supply of several facilities in Lachin will be fixed. We will try to establish water supply to all facilities in the Lachin district by September 10," he informed.