European Azerbaijan School hosted colourful summer schools in Baku and London (PHOTO)

This year, the European Azerbaijan School (EAS) invited the students to the summer school to ensure an interesting and productive summer vacation. In 2022, EAS hosted two summer schools in Baku and London.

Both summer schools attracted much interest from both EAS and students from other schools.

On 16-31 July, Felsted International School in London hosted the summer school arranged on the initiative of the European Azerbaijan School and British European Azerbaijan School.

European Azerbaijan School involved students from other private and public schools to participate in the Felsted summer school. Thus, through interscholastic networks students experienced educational and communication relationships abroad.

While the summer school, students were involved in several subjects such as Global Studies, General English, Computing, Dram, Math, Science, Sport, Fashion, International Relations and several clubs in the circle of their interest.

Students got acquantied with Oxford, Cambridge and London cities, visited sightseeing places and had an oppurtunity to see Buginkham Palace, Westminister Abbey, Big Ben and London Eye.

Secondary students had a chance to visit and see Oxford and Cambridge universities. University representatives of both institutions gave comprehensive information to students about the universities' work. Such acquaintance gives students a chance to analyse education opportunities and helps them to generate an idea for university choice.

European Azerbaijan School has always demonstrated care for the students who suffered in the frame of Karabagh war and, continuing this exemplary tradition EAS met the financial cost of the Karabagh martyr's child who wished to participate in the Felsted summer school.

At the end of the Felsted summer school, students were provided with international certificates.

On 4-29 July, European Azerbaijan Secondary School hosted summer school. The main goal of the summer school was to teach children through entertainment. Education process was held by professional teachers in English. Students were involved in swimming, sports, mindfulnes, performing art and other different activities. Besides, students were educated four foreign languages such as Italian, French, Russian and Germany.

At the end of the EAS summer school, students were provided with certificates.

Generally, 186 students joined EAS summer schools from different schools in 2022.