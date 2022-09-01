Azerbaijan confirms 561 more COVID-19 cases, 595 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijan has detected 561 new COVID-19 cases, 595 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 813,998 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 800,722 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,471 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,071 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,159,317 tests have been conducted so far.