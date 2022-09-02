Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 cases, 554 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan has detected 437 new COVID-19 cases, 554 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 814,435 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 801,276 of them have recovered, and 9,813 people have died. Currently, 3,346 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,191 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,162,508 tests have been conducted so far.