Azerbaijan confirms 476 more COVID-19 cases, 549 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan has detected 476 new COVID-19 cases, 549 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 815,523 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 802,256 of them have recovered, and 9,825 people have died. Currently, 3,442 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,503 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,170,036 tests have been conducted so far.