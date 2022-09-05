Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. A total of five people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Out of the total number of citizens, four were vaccinated with the third dose and the next doses, while one citizen received a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,865,343 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,904 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,804 people – the second dose, 3,366,977 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,658 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.