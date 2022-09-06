Azerbaijan confirms 492 more COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan has detected 492 new COVID-19 cases, 556 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 816,087 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 802,951 of them have recovered, and 9,831 people have died. Currently, 3,305 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,487 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,176,524 tests have been conducted so far.