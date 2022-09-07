Azerbaijan confirms 502 more COVID-19 cases, 611 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan has detected 502 new COVID-19 cases, 611 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 816,589 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 803,562 of them have recovered, and 9,838 people have died. Currently, 3,189 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,343 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,180,867 tests have been conducted so far.